Madden Streams Information Page

Live Madden Streams will be hosted on DraftKings for the Madden 21 game for you to watch and follow with classic and Showdown DFS slates! The upcoming contests are listed below in the calendar and will be updated with depth charts once available.

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available alongside free contests in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats.

To ensure Madden is the best game possible, scheduled updates are deployed by the Madden Development Team to add features to the game after launch and to tune gameplay based on community feedback. The December update includes multiple updates which impact the X-factor and Superstar traits for multiple players. Make sure to check the depth charts of each team for updates.

Streams of simulated games are available on DraftKings inside the Game Center under the submitted lineup. Additional streams can be found inside the DK Live app, in Playbook articles, at DK Nation Video, on YouTube and on Twitch.

Game information:

Difficulty: All-Madden

Game Style: Arcade

Event Type: Exhibition

Even Teams: Off

Quarter Length: 8 minutes

Accelerated Clock: On

Play Clock: 20 seconds

Editor’s Note: Click each team name for Madden ratings page, or check out all the team depth charts here.

Monday, August 30, 12 p.m. ET: Titans vs. Bills

Monday, August 30, 2 p.m. ET: Bengals vs. Saints

Monday, August 30, 4 p.m. ET: Packers vs. Patriots

Monday, August 30, 6 p.m. ET: Steelers vs. Washington

Monday, August 30, 8 p.m. ET: Vikings vs. Seahawks

Monday, August 30, 10 p.m. ET: Eagles vs. Ravens

Tuesday, August 31, 12 p.m. ET: Chargers vs. Giants

Tuesday, August 31, 2 p.m. ET: Colts vs. Cowboys

Tuesday, August 31, 4 p.m. ET: Lions vs. Texans

Tuesday, August 31, 6 p.m. ET: Rams vs. Bears

Tuesday, August 31, 8 p.m. ET: Falcons vs. Raiders

Tuesday, August 31, 10 p.m. ET: 49ers vs. Dolphins

Editor’s Note: Wild Weather Wednesday has been disabled.

Wednesday, September 1, 12 p.m. ET: Bengals vs. Browns

Wednesday, September 1, 2 p.m. ET: Vikings vs. Cardinals

Wednesday, September 1, 4 p.m. ET: Seahawks vs. Patriots

Wednesday, September 1, 6 p.m. ET: Washington vs. Ravens

Wednesday, September 1, 8 p.m. ET: Packers vs. Panthers

Wednesday, September 1, 10 p.m. ET: Titans vs. Broncos

Thursday, September 2, 12 p.m. ET: Eagles vs. Bills

Thursday, September 2, 2 p.m. ET: Buccaneers vs. Jets

Thursday, September 2, 4 p.m. ET: Jaguars vs. Rams

Thursday, September 2, 6 p.m. ET: Cowboys vs. Chiefs

Thursday, September 2, 8 p.m. ET: Steelers vs. Giants

Thursday, September 2, 10 p.m. ET: Colts vs. Saints

Friday, September 3, 12 p.m. ET: Packers vs. 49ers

Friday, September 3, 2 p.m. ET: Titans vs. Ravens

Friday, September 3, 4 p.m. ET: Patriots vs. Lions

Friday, September 3, 6 p.m. ET: Washington vs. Seahawks

Friday, September 3, 8 p.m. ET: Bears vs. Panthers

Friday, September 3, 10 p.m. ET: Browns vs. Texans

Saturday, September 4, 12 p.m. ET: Vikings vs. Cowboys

Saturday, September 4, 2 p.m. ET: Broncos vs. Eagles

Saturday, September 4, 4 p.m. ET: Chargers vs. Falcons

Saturday, September 4, 6 p.m. ET: Steelers vs. Colts

Saturday, September 4, 8 p.m. ET: Rams vs. Giants

Saturday, September 4, 10 p.m. ET: Bills vs. Jaguars

Sunday, September 5, 12 p.m. ET: Buccaneers vs. Dolphins

Sunday, September 5, 2 p.m. ET: Saints vs. Cardinals

Sunday, September 5, 4 p.m. ET: Jets vs. Bengals

Sunday, September 5, 6 p.m. ET: Chiefs vs. Raiders

Sunday, September 5, 8 p.m. ET: Seahawks vs. Panthers

Sunday, September 5, 10 p.m. ET: Lions vs. Packers

