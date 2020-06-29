Madden Streams Information Page

Live Madden Streams will be hosted on DraftKings for the Madden 21 game for you to watch and follow with classic and Showdown DFS slates! The upcoming contests are listed below in the calendar and will be updated with depth charts once available.
Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available alongside free contests in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats.
To ensure Madden is the best game possible, scheduled updates are deployed by the Madden Development Team to add features to the game after launch and to tune gameplay based on community feedback. The December update includes multiple updates which impact the X-factor and Superstar traits for multiple players. Make sure to check the depth charts of each team for updates.
Streams of simulated games are available on DraftKings inside the Game Center under the submitted lineup. Additional streams can be found inside the DK Live app, in Playbook articles, at DK Nation Video, on YouTube and on Twitch.
Game information:
Difficulty: All-Madden
Game Style: Arcade
Event Type: Exhibition
Even Teams: Off
Quarter Length: 8 minutes
Accelerated Clock: On
Play Clock: 20 seconds
Editor’s Note: Click each team name for Madden ratings page, or check out all the team depth charts here.
Monday, August 30, 12 p.m. ET: Titans vs. Bills
Monday, August 30, 2 p.m. ET: Bengals vs. Saints
Monday, August 30, 4 p.m. ET: Packers vs. Patriots
Monday, August 30, 6 p.m. ET: Steelers vs. Washington
Monday, August 30, 8 p.m. ET: Vikings vs. Seahawks
Monday, August 30, 10 p.m. ET: Eagles vs. Ravens
Tuesday, August 31, 12 p.m. ET: Chargers vs. Giants
Tuesday, August 31, 2 p.m. ET: Colts vs. Cowboys
Tuesday, August 31, 4 p.m. ET: Lions vs. Texans
Tuesday, August 31, 6 p.m. ET: Rams vs. Bears
Tuesday, August 31, 8 p.m. ET: Falcons vs. Raiders
Tuesday, August 31, 10 p.m. ET: 49ers vs. Dolphins
Editor’s Note: Wild Weather Wednesday has been disabled.
Wednesday, September 1, 12 p.m. ET: Bengals vs. Browns
Wednesday, September 1, 2 p.m. ET: Vikings vs. Cardinals
Wednesday, September 1, 4 p.m. ET: Seahawks vs. Patriots
Wednesday, September 1, 6 p.m. ET: Washington vs. Ravens
Wednesday, September 1, 8 p.m. ET: Packers vs. Panthers
Wednesday, September 1, 10 p.m. ET: Titans vs. Broncos
Thursday, September 2, 12 p.m. ET: Eagles vs. Bills
Thursday, September 2, 2 p.m. ET: Buccaneers vs. Jets
Thursday, September 2, 4 p.m. ET: Jaguars vs. Rams
Thursday, September 2, 6 p.m. ET: Cowboys vs. Chiefs
Thursday, September 2, 8 p.m. ET: Steelers vs. Giants
Thursday, September 2, 10 p.m. ET: Colts vs. Saints
Friday, September 3, 12 p.m. ET: Packers vs. 49ers
Friday, September 3, 2 p.m. ET: Titans vs. Ravens
Friday, September 3, 4 p.m. ET: Patriots vs. Lions
Friday, September 3, 6 p.m. ET: Washington vs. Seahawks
Friday, September 3, 8 p.m. ET: Bears vs. Panthers
Friday, September 3, 10 p.m. ET: Browns vs. Texans
Saturday, September 4, 12 p.m. ET: Vikings vs. Cowboys
Saturday, September 4, 2 p.m. ET: Broncos vs. Eagles
Saturday, September 4, 4 p.m. ET: Chargers vs. Falcons
Saturday, September 4, 6 p.m. ET: Steelers vs. Colts
Saturday, September 4, 8 p.m. ET: Rams vs. Giants
Saturday, September 4, 10 p.m. ET: Bills vs. Jaguars
Sunday, September 5, 12 p.m. ET: Buccaneers vs. Dolphins
Sunday, September 5, 2 p.m. ET: Saints vs. Cardinals
Sunday, September 5, 4 p.m. ET: Jets vs. Bengals
Sunday, September 5, 6 p.m. ET: Chiefs vs. Raiders
Sunday, September 5, 8 p.m. ET: Seahawks vs. Panthers
Sunday, September 5, 10 p.m. ET: Lions vs. Packers
