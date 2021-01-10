What are the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history?

January 14, 2023 update - The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t quite get a 32-point comeback like the Buffalo Bills, but they did complete a 27-point comeback to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round 31-30. The Chargers had a 27-0 lead in the first half and were up 27-7 at halftime. The Jaguars rallied behind Trevor Lawrence, who threw four touchdowns and had a key two-point conversion in the win. It’s the third-largest comeback in NFL postseason history.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting crushed heading into halftime of their 2021 Wild Card game against the Cleveland Browns, but all hope does not need to be lost. The Steelers kicked a field goal to close out the first half and trail 35-10 heading into the third quarter, but a comeback from this kind of deficit is not unprecedented.

The biggest comeback in NFL history was a playoff game. The Buffalo Bills trailed the Houston Oilers 35-3 after Houston scored on a pick-six in the third quarter of their 1993 playoff game. Frank Reich proceeded to drive the Bills back slowly but surely. They scored 35 unanswered points and won 41-38 on a Steve Christie field goal.

The Indianapolis Colts secured their own monster comeback from a 28-point deficit in the 2014 NFL Playoffs. They trailed 38-10 after giving up a touchdown early in the third quarter. The Kansas City Chiefs managed two field goals after that as Andrew Luck and the Colts stormed back to win 45-44.

The most famous comeback in recent memory involved another 25-points lead. The Atlanta Falcons led the New England Patriots 28-3 late in the third quarter of Super Bowl 51. The Patriots ran off 31 unanswered points en route to a 34-28 Super Bowl victory.

There are a handful of 25 point or greater comebacks in the regular season as well, but the pressure is that much more significant come playoff time. Ben Roethlisberger has some big moments in his past, but can he do it against a Browns squad that is looking especially spry? We’ll find out in the back half of this game!