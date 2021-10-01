Breaking down odds for Memphis Grizzlies heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Memphis Grizzlies odds heading into the new season.

Memphis Grizzlies Odds for 2021-22 Season

Championship odds: +9000

With Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks forming a potent core still capable of developing to greater heights, it’s reasonable to put the Grizzlies higher up on championship odds. However, there’s still too many stars ahead of Memphis’ group to give them serious title consideration in 2021-22.

Win total over/under: 41.5

The Grizzlies won 38 games last season and should be around the same level again. Health will play a big factor with Jackson Jr. and Morant, but Memphis has a good chance to hit this line if everyone plays enough games.

Odds to make playoffs: No -140, Yes +110

These odds are surprising given Memphis’ postseason appearance a season ago. The Grizzlies should be better after adding veteran depth. The continued development of Morant and Jackson Jr. should also boost Memphis’ playoff hopes. There could be value in backing the Grizzlies to make the postseason. They’ll surely be involved in the play-in tournament at worst.

Division/Conference odds: +350 to win Southwest, +5000 to win West

The Grizzlies are behind only the Dallas Mavericks in the division, but remain near the middle of the conference when it comes to getting out of the bracket at the end of the season. Unless Morant or Jackson Jr. makes a big leap, a deep playoff run is not in the cards.

List of player futures

Ja Morant, MVP: +4500

Jaren Jackson Jr., Most Improved Player: +1400

Ziaire Williams, Rookie of the Year: +4500

Dillon Brooks, Defensive Player of the Year: +7500

Jaren Jackson Jr., Defensive Player of the Year: +8000

