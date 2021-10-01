Breaking down odds for Dallas Mavericks heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Dallas Mavericks odds heading into the new season.

Dallas Mavericks Odds for 2021-22 Season

Championship odds: +2500

For a team that has not made it out of the first round of the playoffs in its last six postseason appearances, this is a somewhat low number. There’s a lot of confidence surrounding Luka Doncic and rightfully so, but this Dallas team is ahead of the Hawks and Heat for no real reason.

Win total over/under: 48.5

Doncic’s rise and the addition of Porzingis makes the Mavericks one of the most exciting teams in the West. In the last two seasons, Dallas has won 43 and 42 games. This is a good line for what many believe to be Doncic’s statement season as a superstar. The Mavericks will need Porzingis to hold up his end of the bargain to go beyond this total.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -650, No +450

In a Western conference loaded with middle-of-the-road teams, the Mavs have more talent than most and should make the playoffs with ease. Doncic and Porzingis as a tandem is enough to put the Mavericks in the playoffs comfortably; the next step is winning a playoff series or two.

Division/Conference odds: -250 to win Southwest, +1300 to win West

Winning the West is not entirely out of the question. A couple injuries here and there, like last postseason, could have the Mavericks in business. The division is a lot easier, although the Grizzlies and Pelicans will be decent challengers.

List of player futures

Luka Doncic, MVP: +380

Luka Doncic, scoring leader: +425

Luka Doncic, assists leader: +600

Kristaps Porizingis, Most Improved Player: +8000

Jalen Brunson, Sixth Man of the Year: +2000

