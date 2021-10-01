 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Marquez Valdes-Scantling misses practice on Friday for Week 4

We break down the news that Marquez Valdes-Scantling is doubtful for Sunday with a hamstring injury.

By Nick Simon
NFL: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling missed practice on Friday with a hamstring injury, putting serious question marks surrounding his status for the team’s Week 4 home matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday.

The veteran receiver previously missed both Wednesday and Thursday’s practice as well, leaving his status for Sunday in doubt. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur indicated a few days ago that they’d use the week to determine if he’d be ready to go against the Steelers.

MVS played his part in the team’s 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday night. He ended up catching three passes for 59 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

Fantasy football implications

Marquez Valdes-Scantling was already a fringe flex option when healthy but with a nagging hamstring injury that might sideline him for Sunday, he’s an obvious scratch from the lineup for any fantasy manager who has him on their roster.

