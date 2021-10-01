Marquez Valdes-Scantling misses practice on Friday for Week 4

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling missed practice on Friday with a hamstring injury, putting serious question marks surrounding his status for the team’s Week 4 home matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday.

Same players as yesterday still missing from #Packers practice Friday: CB Kevin King (concussion), OL Elgton Jenkins (ankle) & WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring). Injury report with game statuses later this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ch3Qnu72fJ — Mike Spofford (@mikespofford) October 1, 2021

The veteran receiver previously missed both Wednesday and Thursday’s practice as well, leaving his status for Sunday in doubt. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur indicated a few days ago that they’d use the week to determine if he’d be ready to go against the Steelers.

MVS played his part in the team’s 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday night. He ended up catching three passes for 59 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

Fantasy football implications

Marquez Valdes-Scantling was already a fringe flex option when healthy but with a nagging hamstring injury that might sideline him for Sunday, he’s an obvious scratch from the lineup for any fantasy manager who has him on their roster.