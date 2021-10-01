Washington WR Curtis Samuel activated for Week 4 vs. Falcons

The Washington Football Team announced on Friday that they have activated wide receiver Curtis Samuel off the injured reserve list. The team placed him on IR to open the season due to a groin injury he suffered over the summer. He is expected to be available this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.

Samuel opened training camp on the PUP list and later was added to the COVID-19 list. He was activated but the groin injury remained an issue. However, if he had opened the season on the PUP list, he would have had to sit out a minimum of six weeks, whereas IR only requires a minimum three-week absence.

Fantasy football implications

Samuel is someone to pick up if he is still available, but it’s probably worth waiting a week to see what his playing time will look like. He practiced very little due to the injury and so it’s hard to see him being full-go right out of the gate in his debut with Washington.