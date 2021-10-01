 clock menu more-arrow no yes

DeAndre Hopkins participates in full practice on Friday of Week 4

We break down the news that DeAndre Hopkins participated in practice for a second day in a row on Friday

By Nick Simon
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Jacksonville Jaguars Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins appears to be making a full recovery from his rib injury as a he was a full participant in practice on Friday. Hopkins made his return to the field on Thursday.

Hopkins had been dealing with his rib injury for over a week and was held out of practice all last week in the buildup to last Sunday’s contest at the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the 31-19 victory, he contributed three receptions for 21 yards in limited action.

The injury somewhat carried over into this week where he missed practice on Wednesday. But it appears that ‘Nuk’ is fully back into the fold and just in time for an important early-season NFC West showdown at the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

With Hopkins seemingly ready-to-go, fantasy managers can breathe a sigh of relief and re-insert him into their lineups. He has a one-on-one showdown with Jalen Ramsey to overcome but he should be able to hold his own.

