How to watch Houston vs. Tulsa via live online stream

The Houston Cougars and Tulsa Golden Hurricane meet up in Week 5 at Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Friday night’s slate will feature a pair of teams coming off wins last weekend.

Houston (3-1, 1-0 AAC) won each of their last three games despite quarterback Clayton Tune battling through an injury to his hamstring. None of the previous three opponents are as good as Tulsa (1-3, 0-0 AAC), which earned their first victory Saturday against the Arkansas State Red Wolves after opening the season with close losses to UC Davis, the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Ohio State Buckeyes.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Tulsa is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -180 on the moneyline. That makes Houston a +155 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.