How to watch No. 5 Iowa vs. Maryland via live online stream

The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes and Maryland Terrapins meet up in Week 5 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Maryland. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. In a weekend that features a fantastic slate of games, Friday night’s appetizer is one of the most underrated with a pair of unbeaten Big Ten teams.

Iowa (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) has found ways to win despite a lack of explosion offensively through defensive dominance and forcing plenty of turnovers. The Hawkeyes’ defense unexpectedly could have their toughest test to this point of the season on the road against Maryland (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) as Taulia Tagovailoa is completing 75.5% of his passes for 335 yards per game with 10 touchdowns and one interception.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Iowa is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -160 on the moneyline. That makes Maryland a +140 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 47.5.