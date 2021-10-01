How to watch No. 13 BYU vs. Utah State via live online stream

The No. 13 BYU Cougars and Utah State Aggies meet up in Week 5 at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. Both programs have to be excited about to the start to the season and well into the future for where things might go in the years ahead.

This was expected to be a regression year for BYU (4-0), which should get quarterback Jaren Hall back on the field, but you won’t find a program that’s had a much better start to 2021 with an undefeated record heading into October, a home win over the team’s biggest rival in the Utah Utes and of course acceptance into the Big 12. Utah State (3-1, 1-1 Mountain West) is off to a strong start to their season in Year 1 under head coach Blake Anderson, and the crowd should be energized for an important in-state matchup.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

BYU is a 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -350 on the moneyline. That makes Utah State a +270 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 63.5.