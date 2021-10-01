Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 4 Sunday slate

Week 4 is overshadowed by Tom Brady’s return to Foxboro, but there are actually some other interesting matchups from a betting perspective. For one, the Detroit Lions are underdogs as per usual, but bettors are highly betting on their success this week. In another interesting split, the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams are getting bet on hard to hit the over on their point total, but the Rams have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Let’s look at some interesting betting splits for the Week 4 Sunday slate.

CLE/MIN: Point Total 51.5

This split is interesting because the majority of bettors are hitting the over, but they aren’t risking as much money. The under is getting bet only 33% of the time, but the handle of the bets is large which means that bigger money is being wagered. The Cleveland Browns defense is giving up the seventh-fewest amount of points per game which may be contributing to the under being hit so heavily wager-wise.

DET/CHI Spread, Point Total and Moneyline

This one is just all over the place. First off, the Chicago Bears are favored by three in this game, but bettors are thinking the Lions will cover their +3. Bettors also think that there won’t be a ton of points scored because the total is set at 42 and the under is getting absolutely hammered with big money. Lastly, with the moneyline, bettors are smashing the +120 that the Lions have and this bet has a 92% handle. There is a lot of faith in this 0-3 Lions team off of one bad Bears game.

SEA/SF: Seahawks +3

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off of a loss to the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers are also coming off a loss because they left too much time on the clock for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The 49ers are a -3 point favorite, but bettors are siding with the Seahawks. With 73% of bets going to the Seahawks bettors are expecting an upset here and are putting down big money for it. The Seahawks defense is giving up the most yards per game in the NFL so bettors may be putting their faith on the wrong side of this one.

ARI/LAR: Point Total 55

The Cardinals and Rams' point total is 55 because their offenses are really good at scoring. These are two top-3 offenses in points scored per game and they are facing off. Interestingly enough though, they also both rank in the top-11 for the fewest points allowed on defense. Bettors are largely favoring the over and are assuming that this game won’t be more of a defensive struggle. This is interesting because if there is a defense that looks like the perfect counter to the Cardinals' versatile offense, it would be the Rams. This one may not be as high-scoring as bettors are hoping.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 4 betting splits for Sunday’s slate

2021 NFL betting splits, Week 4 Friday Teams Spread % Handle % Bets Total Points % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets Teams Spread % Handle % Bets Total Points % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets CAR Panthers +4 24% 32% Over 51.5 57% 71% +175 30% 32% DAL Cowboys -4 76% 68% Under 51.5 43% 29% -210 70% 68% CLE Browns -2 60% 62% Over 51.5 30% 67% -135 48% 53% MIN Vikings +2 40% 38% Under 51.5 70% 33% +115 52% 47% DET Lions +3 87% 81% Over 42.0 14% 44% +120 92% 72% CHI Bears -3 13% 19% Under 42.0 86% 56% -140 8% 28% HOU Texans +16.5 28% 50% Over 47.0 57% 72% +800 20% 7% BUF Bills -16.5 72% 50% Under 47.0 43% 28% -1375 80% 93% IND Colts +2 60% 62% Over 42.5 42% 69% +110 84% 70% MIA Dolphins -2 40% 38% Under 42.5 58% 31% -130 16% 30% KC Chiefs -7 98% 93% Over 54.0 71% 71% -310 95% 96% PHI Eagles +7 2% 7% Under 54.0 29% 29% +245 5% 4% NY Giants +7.5 27% 32% Over 42.0 42% 63% +260 10% 8% NO Saints -7.5 73% 68% Under 42.0 58% 37% -335 90% 92% TEN Titans -7 89% 95% Over 45.0 36% 37% -335 97% 97% NY Jets +7 11% 5% Under 45.0 64% 63% +260 3% 3% WAS Football Team -1 54% 60% Over 47.5 58% 25% -120 56% 56% ATL Falcons +1 46% 40% Under 47.5 42% 75% +100 44% 44% ARI Cardinals +4 38% 45% Over 55.0 88% 80% +180 60% 29% LA Rams -4 62% 55% Under 55.0 12% 20% -220 40% 71% SEA Seahawks +3 86% 73% Over 51.5 87% 62% +135 86% 67% SF 49ers -3 14% 27% Under 51.5 13% 38% -155 14% 33% BAL Ravens +1 68% 72% Over 45.5 53% 74% -105 88% 81% DEN Broncos -1 32% 28% Under 45.5 47% 26% -115 12% 19% PIT Steelers +6.5 6% 15% Over 45.5 79% 81% +230 9% 7% GB Packers -6.5 94% 85% Under 45.5 21% 19% -290 91% 93% TB Buccaneers -6.5 97% 94% Over 49.0 76% 62% -280 96% 97% NE Patriots +6.5 3% 6% Under 49.0 24% 38% +225 4% 3% LV Raiders +3 49% 50% Over 52.0 62% 61% +145 64% 50% LA Chargers -3 51% 50% Under 52.0 38% 39% -165 36% 50%

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.