Ravens vs. Broncos game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

The schedule gets some credit for the Denver Broncos’ 3-0 start. None of the teams they’ve faced so far has made the playoffs since 2017, and all three are winless this season. Denver gets a real test this week with the Baltimore Ravens coming to town, riding a two-game win streak that includes a dramatic win over the Chiefs two weeks ago. But don’t let the schedule fool you; the Broncos have been close to perfect in their extended preseason. This one should be a treat to watch.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Baltimore Ravens-Denver Broncos in Week 4 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Broncos Week 4 odds

Spread: Ravens -1

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Ravens -115, Broncos -105

Our picks for Ravens vs. Broncos

Pick against the spread: Broncos +1

This is the toughest game to pick this week, but let’s give the Broncos the benefit of the doubt here. The schedule’s been pretty easy on them so far, which helps explain their 3-0 record in actuality and against the spread. But they’re doing everything so well. The Ravens struggled against Detroit last week, and their defense could have problems with Denver’s running back duo. Don’t overlook the home-field advantage for Denver either.

Over/under X points: Under 44.5

All three of Denver’s games have been under this season, compared to 2-1 for the Ravens. The Broncos defense will pose a challenge, and a conservative offensive approach will keep things close

Preferred player prop: Melvin Gordon over 47.5 rushing yards (-110)

The Broncos have been splitting reps almost evenly between Gordon and rookie Javonte Williams, but Gordon had a clear edge last week, 18 carries versus 12 for Williams. But Gordon’s getting 4.6 yards per carry compared to 3.5 for the rookie.

