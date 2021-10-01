Seahawks vs. 49ers game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers came awfully close to knocking off the Packers last week, overcoming a 17-point deficit in the process, 37 seconds away from a 3-0 start. The Seattle Seahawks are headed in the opposite direction, coming off two straight losses thanks in part to an offense that tends to disappear late in games. But teams tend to get up for a rivalry game, so don’t be surprised if this turns into a wild one.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Seattle Seahawks-San Francisco 49ers in Week 4 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 4 odds

Spread: -3

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: 49ers -155, Seahawks +135

Our picks for Seahawks vs. 49ers

Pick against the spread: 49ers -3

Both of these teams are 1-2 against the spread, and the 49ers have lost their last four as favorites at home. But these are two teams going in different directions. The Seahawks are having trouble scoring points. The 49ers dug themselves out of a 17-point hole and came 37 seconds away from beating the Packers last week.

Over/under X points: Under 51.5

The total score has hit the over in two of the Niners’ three games this season. It’s the opposite for Seattle, who have managed to score just six points in the second half of their last two games. The Seahawks’ top two receivers are also both dealing with injuries this week, a hip injury for Tyler Lockett and a foot issue for DK Metcalf.

Preferred player prop: George Kittle over 67.5 yards (+100)

Kittle had his best game of the season last week against the Packers, breaking out for 92 yards on seven catches on nine targets, all season highs. He’s dealing with calf soreness, but head coach Kyle Shanahan waved off concerns about his status for this one.

