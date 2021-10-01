Cardinals vs. Rams game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals have lost all of their last eight games against the Los Angeles Rams. But this is a different Cardinals team, one that’s riding a three-game win streak and looking to hush the doubters. This is also a different Rams team, a much better one thanks to the addition of quarterback Matthew Stafford. They’re riding high after beating the Buccaneers last week. This should be one of the week’s better games to watch.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Arizona Cardinals-LA Rams in Week 4 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Rams Week 4 odds

Spread: Rams -3.5

Point total: 54.5

Moneyline: Rams -210, Cardinals +175

Our picks for Cardinals vs. Rams

Pick against the spread: Cardinals +3.5

Both teams are 2-1 against the spread this season, and we’re well aware of the Cardinals recent history with the Rams. But things feel different this week. The Cardinals are finding ways to win. And even though having to overcome a deficit against the lowly Jaguars might alarm some, it shows a pretty resilient team, one who’s top wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, was playing through injury last week.

Over/under X points: Over 54.5

That’s a ton of points for a single game, but both of these teams are capable of scoring in bunches. All three of the Rams’ games this season have hit the over. But it’s only happened once for the Cardinals. Still, this Cardinals offense is good enough to give the Rams defense at least a little trouble.

Preferred player prop: Kyler Murray under 33.5 rushing yards (-115)

Murray could be the first quarterback to score a rushing touchdown in his first four games, but as far as rushing totals, he’s always struggled against the Rams. Last season, the most he put up against L.A. was 15, and his career-high against the Rams is just 28 yards on the ground.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.