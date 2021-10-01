Chiefs vs. Eagles game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

It has not been a good start to the season for the Kansas City Chiefs. Through three weeks, the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl are 1-2, coming off back-to-back losses and dead last in the AFC West. They’ll be looking to rebound when Andy Reid visits his old haunt to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, another team mired in a two-game losing skid.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Week 4 odds

Spread: Chiefs -7

Point total: 54

Moneyline: Chiefs -310, Eagles +245

Our picks for Chiefs vs. Eagles

Pick against the spread: Chiefs -7

Picking the Chiefs to cover shouldn’t feel like such a risk, but Kansas City is actually 0-3 against the spread this season, and they’ve failed to cover in seven of their last eight. Philly is 1-2 against the spread this season. But the Chiefs have something to prove this week, so I would expect tighter defensive play than what we’ve seen and an explosive offense determined to put as many points as they can on the board.

Over/under X points: Under 54

That’s still a big point spread, even for an angry Patrick Mahomes. Five of the Eagles’ last six games at home have failed to hit the over, and they’re only averaging 21.3 points per game.

Preferred player prop: Tyreek Hill over 73.5 yards (-115)

After a big first week, it’s been a quiet season for Tyreek Hill. He had just 56 yards last week and only 14 the week before that. But he’s due for a big one, and the Eagles are going to have a tough time with his speed.

