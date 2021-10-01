Titans vs. Jets game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

October hasn’t come soon enough for the New York Jets, who found themselves starting yet another season with an 0-3 record. But their Week 4 matchup won’t be any easier with a red hot Tennessee Titans team coming to town, hungry to keep pace with the rest of the AFC contenders.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Tennessee Titans-New York Jets in Week 4 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Jets Week 4 odds

Spread: Titans -6.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Titans -310, Jets +245

Our picks for Titans vs. Jets

Pick against the spread: Titans -6.5

The Jets are also 0-3 against the spread to start the season, and they’ve lost 13 of their last 14 against fellow AFC teams. Gang Green is going to be hard pressed for answers to control Tennessee’s offense, especially if quarterback Zach Wilson adds to the seven interceptions he’s already thrown this season.

Over/under X points: Under 45

The total has hit the over in seven of the Titans last eight road games, but that could be hard to do against a Jets team that hasn’t scored a touchdown in its last eight quarters of play. Tennessee should comfortably be able to run out the clock with handoff after handoff in the second half, keeping the point total low. Another factor to consider here is that both Julio Jones and AJ Brown are dealing with injuries this week, and could be questionable to play.

Preferred player prop: Derrick Henry over 24.5 rushing attempts (-125)

Carries are piling up fast for Henry already this season. He had 28 last week and 35 the week before that. With Jones and Brown both hurting in the lead up to this one, he should have another heavy load to carry.

