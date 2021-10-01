Giants vs. Saints game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

The New York Giants are still looking for their first win of the 2021 NFL season and they’ll attempt to find it in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints recovered from their dismal outing against the Panthers with a Week 3 win over the Patriots.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the New York Giants-New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Saints Week 4 odds

Spread: Saints -7

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Giants +250, Saints -320

Our picks for Giants vs. Saints

Pick against the spread: Saints -7

The Saints are not as good as they were against the Packers but they did take care of the Patriots pretty handily. New Orleans has the better overall team and should win this one easily. The Giants came close to winning in each of their last two contests but simply don’t have the talent to match the Saints here. It’s going to be rough day for New York.

Over/under 42 points: Over

This is a low line for total points, even in what is expected to be a comfortable Saints victory. New York’s offense isn’t good but should be able to find some garbage time points here. The Saints had a rare dud offensively against Carolina. They’ll be better in this contest.

Preferred player prop:

coming soon

