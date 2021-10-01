Browns vs. Vikings game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

The Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings are both coming off big wins in Week 3. The Browns showed they are a force to be reckoned with defensively in a win over the Bears while the Vikings finally got the better of the Seahawks after losing the previous six encounters.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Vikings Week 4 odds

Spread: Browns -2

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Browns -130, Vikings +110

Our picks for Browns vs. Vikings

Pick against the spread: Vikings +2

Cleveland’s pass rush is going to slow down the Vikings a bit. However, Dalvin Cook should be back after a week off and will make big plays on the ground. Kirk Cousins is playing some of his best football and Minnesota’s weapons are in sync with their quarterback. Baker Mayfield should get his receivers back but might be on the wrong end of a high-scoring affair here. Take the underdog against the spread.

Over/under 51.5 points: Over

Both offenses are humming and there’s no reason to believe they’ll suddenly come crashing down to Earth here. Cleveland’s defense is more likely to make Cousins uncomfortable, but Minnesota’s running game should help in stifling the group. This is going to be a shootout and the quarterback who has the ball last might decide the result of the game.

Preferred player prop:

