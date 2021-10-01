Colts vs. Dolphins game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

The Indianapolis Colts will look to get their first win of the season when they face the Miami Dolphins in Week 4. The Colts will see a familiar sight at quarterback with Jacoby Brissett taking over for the injured Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins hope Brissett can have a good game against his former team.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Indianapolis Colts-Miami Dolphins matchup in Week 4 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Dolphins Week 4 odds

Spread: Dolphins -2

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Colts +115, Dolphins -135

Our picks for Colts vs. Dolphins

Pick against the spread: Colts +2

The Colts are getting better each week offensively and more importantly, likely have the better quarterback when it comes to winning the game. Brissett might start out hot against his former team but Wentz is more likely to deliver against Miami’s defense. The underdog is the pick here.

Over/under 42.5 points: Over

It’s hard to see a lot of offense in this game but this line is too low. There’s always the possibility of overtime happening again, likely leading to more points. Both teams are capable of putting up enough points for the over to hit.

Preferred player prop: Myles Gaskin over 76.5 rushing and receiving yards

Gaskin finally looks to have the lead job in Miami after gaining 65 yards on 13 carries last week. He’ll also be involved in the receiving game and should have a solid all-around performance. It appears Brian Flores is not going to screw around with extra touches for Malcolm Brown and Salvon Ahmed when he knows Gaskin is the top option behind Brissett.

