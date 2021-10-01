Panthers vs. Cowboys game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

The Carolina Panthers have been the surprise of the NFL season with a 3-0 record through the first three games. They meet up with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, who are coming off a big division win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas is the home team in this game and will be looking to hand Carolina its first loss of the 2021 season.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Carolina Panthers-Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Cowboys Week 4 odds

Spread: Cowboys -4

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Panthers +175, Cowboys -210

Our picks for Panthers vs. Cowboys

Pick against the spread: Panthers +4

The Cowboys have been susceptible to the pass this year and Sam Darnold is finding his rhythm for the Panthers. Even with Christian McCaffrey out, Carolina has its offense clicking and should move the ball well against Dallas. Take the road underdogs against the spread here.

Over/under 50.5 points: Over

The Panthers have been great defensively but Dallas is capable of scoring points on even the most challenging units. Carolina should be successful against the Cowboys’ defense, meaning there’s a chance this turns into a shootout. The line is not high enough to merit taking the under.

Preferred player prop:

Coming soon

