Lions vs. Bears game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

The Chicago Bears host the Detroit Lions in a Week 4 showdown for the NFC North cellar on Sunday afternoon. While Chicago’s favored by a field goal, it’s a lot closer than many would have predicted coming into the season. In a weird way, it could end up being a good game.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Detroit Lions-Chicago Bears matchup in Week 4 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Bears Week 4 odds

Spread: Bears -3

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Bears +120, Lions -140

Our picks for Lions vs. Bears

Pick against the spread: Lions +3

Despite an 0-3 record, the Lions have a solid 2-1 record against the spread this season, including their 17-19 loss to the Ravens last week. The Bears are just 1-2, in both their actual record and against the spread. Chicago scored just six points last week in a loss to Cleveland, despite high hopes for quarterback Justin Fields’ first NFL start. This one has the feel of an upset.

Over/under X points: Over 42

For all the talk about a team playing for the first pick in the draft next year, the Lions have done a decent job putting up points this season. They’re averaging more than 22 points per game, largely thanks to a 33-point effort against the 49ers in Week 1. They’ve scored 17 in their last two. The point total has gone over in two of the Lions’ three games this season.

Preferred player prop: D’Andre Swift over 4.5 receptions (-105)

Swift leads the Lions with 19 catches this season. He caught seven passes on seven targets last week, and he’s catching more than 80 percent of his passes on the season. It pays to have a check-down specialist like Jared Goff throwing the ball.

