Texans vs. Bills game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills will be looking to make it three in a row this weekend when they host the Houston Texans. And while anything can happen on any given Sunday, there’s a reason the Bills are favored by more than two touchdowns in this one.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Houston Texans-Buffalo Bills matchup in Week 4 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Bills Week 4 odds

Spread: Bills -16

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Bills -1125, Texans +700

Our picks for Texans vs. Bills

Pick against the spread: Bills -16

It’s always tempting to take the underdog on a spread like this, especially when you consider that the Texans are 2-1 against the spread so far this season. Still, after a slow start in Week 1, Buffalo’s offense is rolling now, coming off a 43-point outing last week against Washington and 35 the week before that against Miami. Defensively, Buffalo’s holding opponent to an average of less than 15 points per game; that’s going to be a problem for a Houston offense led by rookie Davis Mills.

Over/under X points: Under 47

Houston’s games have hit the over point total twice this season, while that’s happened just once for the Bills. It’s not hard to imagine the Bills breaking out for 30 or more, but it’s tough to see where the Texans are going to find enough points to make the over an attractive bet in this one.

Preferred player prop: Stefon Diggs over 84.5 receiving yards (-115)

That might seem like an obvious pick, but Diggs hasn’t posted more than 69 yards in a single game this season. But this week should be different. Quarterback Josh Allen looked more like the MVP candidate he was last season, and the offense is rolling again. Diggs should be back to his old self this week.

