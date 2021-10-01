Washington vs. Falcons game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

It’s been a year of struggles for both the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Football Team to start this season. That’s less surprising for Atlanta than it is for Washington, a popular pick to win the NFC East in preseason polls. Both teams are 1-2, and whoever wins this week has the chance to hit restart on the season.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for TEAM vs. TEAM in Week 4 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Washington vs. Falcons Week 4 odds

Spread: Washington -1

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Washington -120, Falcons +100

Our picks for Washington vs. Falcons

Pick against the spread: Falcons +1

Making any pick in favor of the Falcons feels like an exercise in futility, but they actually happen to be a better team against the spread this season than Washington. Atlanta’s 1-2 against the spread, while the Football Team has failed to cover in all three games so far.

Over/under X points: Over 47

This feels wrong too, given the Falcons’ offensive struggles and Washington rolling with their backup quarterback again this week. But neither team has much defense to speak of, which is a big surprise for Washington. Two of the Football Team’s three games this season have gone over, compared to one for the Falcons. Both teams are loaded with talented skill players, and if Washington’s defensive line isn’t giving Matt Ryan much trouble, they shouldn’t have any trouble finding the end zone.

Preferred player prop: Taylor Heinicke under 0.5 interceptions (+110)

One thing Heinicke’s done with alarming regularity in his two starts this season is put the ball into the hands of the defense. He’s thrown three picks in those two starts, including two last week against the Bills. But the Falcons are one of just four teams that still hasn’t recorded an interception, so this is a decent risk to take.

