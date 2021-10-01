No. 5 Iowa vs. Maryland picks and best bet for Friday night college football

The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes look to be serious Big Ten title contenders this year and they look to keep the show going when traveling east to face the undefeated Maryland Terrapins for a Friday night conference showdown. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

Iowa (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) has won in very Iowa fashions throughout the first month of the regular season, and they used a second-half surge to boost past Colorado State for a 24-14 victory last Saturday. The Rams’ drives in the second half went punt-fumble-punt-downs-punt-punt-downs-downs. The Hawkeyes boast the third most efficient defense in the nation per SP+ and they allowed for the Spencer Petras-led offense to do just enough to get the victory.

Following a ‘Sickos Game’ victory over Illinois a few weeks back, Maryland (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) notched a 37-16 victory over Kent State last Saturday. Taulia Tagovailoa went 31-41 through the air for 384 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in the victory. Tayon Fleet-Davis took seven carries for 60 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground in the win.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Maryland: 24th overall, 24th offense, 30th defense

Iowa: 28th overall, 91st offense, 3rd defense

Injury update

Maryland

DB Deonte Banks Out Indefinitely – Shoulder

LB Fa Najae Gotay Out Indefinitely – Upper Body

Iowa

DL Ethan Hurkett Out Indefinitely – Leg

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Maryland: 3-1 ATS

Iowa: 3-1 ATS

Total

Maryland: Over 1-3

Iowa: Over 0-4

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Maryland: 50th overall, 65th offense, 25th defense

Iowa: 42nd overall, 38th offense, 44th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Iowa -3

Total: 48

Moneyline: Iowa -160, Maryland +140

Opening line: Iowa -4

Opening total: 47

Weather

49 degrees, 7% chance of rain

The Pick

Under 48

The adage amongst coaches is that when you play Iowa, you suddenly become Iowa. You will fall into the quicksand that is a low-scoring, slog of a Big Ten game. Maryland will be at home on a clear, cool Friday night but will struggle trying to score on Iowa’s stingy, mean defense. For that, the under is definitely in play here.

