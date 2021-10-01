How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch on the October 1st episode

The first episode of Smackdown in the month of October will bring about change as tonight’s show from Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore will be the first night of the WWE Draft.

We’ll find out which superstars will be occupying the blue brand for the foreseeable future while also deal with the fallout from last Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, October 1

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Night one of the WWE Draft is going to be the centerpiece of the show and we’ve already given a basic rundown of how it works here. Depending on who goes where, we could be seeing longstanding feuds being wrapped up with one final match while the newest Smackdown additions from Raw or NXT could be wrestling on the show tonight.

For example, one program that could see an immediate payoff is the battle between Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Sasha Banks, who returned at Extreme Rules to interfere in the championship match between the former two. Banks is a good candidate to be drafted to Raw, so we may get a triple threat between these three tonight.

Also returning to the show is Edge, who has been off television since Seth Rollins stomped on his neck at Madison Square Garden a few weeks back. With both of these men owning a victory over the other in this feud, we may get the announcement of some kind of blowoff match in the immediate future.

Finally, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully defended the title against “The Demon” Finn Balor after the top rope broke on Balor as he was attempting his finishing move. With a match with Brock Lesnar coming up for Crown Jewel this month, we’ll see if Reigns is confronted by him, Balor, or a new Smackdown draftee for tonight’s show.