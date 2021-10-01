How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the October 1st episode

AEW is back with another edition of Rampage tonight and one of their headlining stars will be in action for the evening.

The show was taped following this week’s episode of Dynamite from Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY, and will feature three matches and a few segments that will continue the build towards next month’s Full Gear pay-per-view in Minneapolis.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, September 17

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

Bryan Danielson’s match with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega last week was a classic and it’s obvious the two are on a collision course for a rematch real soon. For now, Danielson will settle for one of Omega’s buddies as he’ll go one-on-one with Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks for tonight’s show. This came about after Danielson challenged any member of the Elite to a match during Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

Also on the show, Orange Cassidy continues his feud with the Hardy Family Office by facing Jack Evans in a hair vs. hair match. And in the women’s division, Jade Cargill, Thunder Rosa, and Nyla Rose will battle each other in a triple threat match.