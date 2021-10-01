Bryson DeChambeau competing in Final 16 at Pro Long Drivers Association World Championship

Today is the final day of competition in the Pro Long Drivers Association World Championship, and Bryson DeChambeau has made Friday’s action as one of the 16 longest hitters of a golf ball in the world.

After three days of competition, the event will crown a champion today. Here’s the format:

16 players will play down to eight beginning at 6:45 p.m. ET today. From there the top 8 finishers will be reseeded into two groups of four. The top two from each of those groups will then move on to a final group of four. And then the top two finishers from the final group face off head-to-head match for the World Championship.

This means players will be hitting more balls than usual. So far each day competitors have hit five sets of six balls each, with 2.5 minutes given to hit all six balls. DeChambeau did appear to tire a bit yesterday, uncharacteristically hitting his first four shots OB and finishing last in his final set, the only time that happened during this week of play. We’ll see if that’s a factor today.

You can watch the event at the Pro Long Drivers Association Youtube channel, and we’ll be back here with live updates from Mesquite, Nevada as the final day of competition begins.