Russell Gage OUT for Sunday’s Week 4 contest vs. Washington

The Atlanta Falcons will be without wide receiver Russell Gage for a second consecutive week as the receiver deals with an ankle injury. Gage’s absence opens the door for Calvin Ridley, Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson to have more targets Sunday against Washington Football Team, which has struggled so far despite being considered one of the top defenses in the league entering the year.

Fantasy football implications

With Gage out, fantasy managers who have Ridley and Pitts should be excited for their players to see more targets. Gage managers can once again put the receiver in an IR spot if available, providing them with the opportunity to pick up another player off the waiver wire. Gage was expected to be a key cog in Atlanta’s offense, but the unit has been struggling under Arthur Smith so far. We’ll see how Matt Ryan and company do against Washington’s struggling defense before making a further assessment on the offense’s fantasy value as a whole.