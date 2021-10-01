Jonathan Taylor listed as questionable for Week 4 after limited practices all week

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is listed as questionable with a knee injury ahead of this weekend’s game against the Miami Dolphins. He was limited in practice all week, though it seems likely Taylor will be good enough to go especially for an injury-filled Colts team trying to avoid an 0-4 start.

Sunday’s game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET, so fantasy managers should have plenty of notice in figuring out what to do with their lineup if Taylor is forced to sit out.

Fantasy football implications

The Dolphins allow 136 rushing yards per game, which ranks No. 27 in the NFL, so this is a fantastic matchup for Taylor that could hopefully get him going this season. He is averaging 57 yards on the ground through three games and has yet to find the end zone, so those who drafted Taylor cannot be satisfied to this point. He is still a No. 1 running back for fantasy purposes so if he’s healthy enough to play, stick him in your lineup.

If Taylor is unable to go, Nyheim Hines will be the next man up and would immediately be a fringe No. 1 running back with the amount of work he would receive in the running and passing game.