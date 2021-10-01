What channel is #13 BYU vs. Utah State on and what is game time for Week 5

The No. 13 BYU Cougars will look to remain unbeaten as they head on the road to take on the Utah State Aggies from Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah. The game will kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on CBS Sports Network.

You won’t find a team happier with the way the first month of the season has gone than BYU (4-0), which has an undefeated record, beat their rivals and accepted a bid to be a part of the Big 12. This year was expected to be a step back for the program without Zach Wilson, but the Cougars haven’t missed a beat with an impressive coaching performance from Kalani Sitake. Be sure to check the injury status of BYU quarterback Jaren Hall, who missed last week’s game with an injury.

Utah State (3-1, 1-1 Mountain West) cannot be disappointed in the early returns in Year 1 with head coach Blake Anderson. The Aggies somehow scored just three points in last week’s 27-3 home loss to the Boise State Broncos despite finishing with 443 total yards. Three turnovers and a pair of missed field goals isn’t the recipe for an upset, but Utah State has another opportunity on Friday night.

Game TV Info

Game date: Friday, Oct 1

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

BYU is an 8.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -365 odds to win the game on the moneyline, while Utah State has +280 odds to pull off the upset at home. The point total is set at 65.