Odds and bet splits for No. 5 Iowa vs. Maryland

It wasn’t expected to be one of the better games on the Big Ten slate this season when it was booked for a Friday night on FS1, but when the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes face the Maryland Terrapins.

The Hawkeyes have shot to the top of the Big Ten with a 4-0 record, including a big 27-17 win over Iowa State in Ames in Week 2. While Colorado State was a bit more of a struggle than expected last week, the ability to run the ball with Tyler Goodson (763 yards, 7 TD’s this season), and stop the run themselves (opponents averaging 2.8 yards per carry).

Maryland has played a puffy schedule, though with two one-score wins over West Virginia and Illinois. Taulia Tagovailoa has thrown for 1340 yards and 10 touchdowns with only one interception already, and Tayon Fleet-Davis has 311 yards rushing and four touchdowns so far.

The team that can throw the ball and stretch the field is likely the winner here, as both teams find strength in their front seven defenses.

Point Spread

Iowa: -3 (76% of handle, 73% of bets)

Maryland: +3 (24% of handle, 27% of bets)

Point Total

Over: 47.5 (32% of handle, 32% of bets)

