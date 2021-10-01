JT Daniels injury: Status of Georgia quarterback for game vs. Arkansas

Less than 24 hours away from a Top 10 home showdown with the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback JT Daniels has been downgraded to a game-time decision, per Holly Rowe of ESPN.

The UGA signal-caller has been dealing with a lat injury, as confirmed by Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart earlier in the week.

Holly Rowe on the status of #UGA quarterback JT Daniels: "We’ll see how Georgia’s offense is going to operate. Is JT Daniels going to play? We don’t really know at this point. He’s a game-time decision." — McClain (@McclainBaxley) October 1, 2021

Daniels has been banged up since the beginning of the season, previously dealing with an oblique injury that sidelined him for the team’s 56-7 victory over UAB on September 11. The former USC transfer played in just one quarter of the No. 2 Bulldogs’ 62-0 rout of Vanderbilt last Saturday, but it was previously thought that he was pulled because of the game getting out of hand quickly.

If Daniels were to sit out of the marquee SEC matchup at noon, Smart and company would once again turn to backup quarterback Stetson Bennett IV to take the reigns. Bennett tied the school’s single game passing touchdown record in just one half of the aforementioned UAB game and played a significant chunk of last week’s game against Vandy.

Georgia is currently listed as a 17-point favorite over Arkansas on DraftKings Sportsbook.