Opening odds for Week 6 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to get you ready for Week 6. This is the first weekend of byes, so we have 14 games on the slate instead of the usual 16. The Falcons, Saints, Jets, and 49ers are all on bye.

DraftKings posted odds for all the Week 6 games back before Week 1. They closed down the lines once the season started, but we have those as the opening odds for Week 6. Bills-Titans re-opened at the start of Sunday Night Football, and we should see most of the rest of the slate re-opening before too long this evening.

Here’s our full list of Week 6 opening odds from pre-Week 1 as of Sunday evening at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as the re-opening odds arrive.

Current point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bucs -7.5

Opening point total: 50.5

Current point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Dolphins -2.5

Opening point total: 45.5

Current point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Ravens -5.5

Opening point total: 49

Current point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Panthers -3

Opening point total: 47.5

Current point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Packers -4.5

Opening point total: 47

Current point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bengals -1

Opening point total: 47

Current point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Colts -9.5

Opening point total: 47.5

Current point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Rams -3.5

Opening point total: 45.5

Current point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Chiefs -6.5

Opening point total: 50.5

Current point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Browns -4.5

Opening point total: 50

Current point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Broncos -3.5

Opening point total: 47

Current point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Patriots -3

Opening point total: 47.5

Current point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Steelers -2.5

Opening point total: 48

Current point spread: Bills -3.5

Point total: 53.5

Moneyline: Bills -200, Titans +170

Opening point spread: Bills -2.5

Opening point total: 52.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.