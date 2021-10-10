Breaking down odds for Brooklyn Nets heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Brooklyn Nets odds heading into the new season.

Brooklyn Nets Odds for 2021-22 Season

Championship odds: +200

With Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving leading a loaded roster, there’s no doubt the Nets are the favorites to win it all. Injuries prevented the team from making a run last year, but it’s hard for other teams to keep banking on that happening. When everyone’s on the court, this team won’t be stopped.

Win total over/under: 56.5

The Nets have very little to prove when it comes to the regular season. They know they have the talent to beat everyone else when healthy, but that’s been the biggest problem for Brooklyn. The goal of the regular season will be to make the playoffs healthy, even if that comes at the cost of a few wins.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -20000, No +4000

Brooklyn is at the top of the East and should have no trouble making the playoffs. There’s absolutely no value here other than the certainty of getting your wager back barring multiple long-term injuries.

Division/Conference odds: -280 to win Atlantic, +100 to win East

The Nets are favored to win the division despite missing out on it last year to the Philadelphia 76ers. Brooklyn is playing for bigger things than the Atlantic title, so it’s hard to back them to win the division at this number. The conference is a different story, with the Nets showing they’re clearly superior to everyone else when healthy.

List of player futures

Kevin Durant, MVP: +700

James Harden, MVP: +2000

Kyrie Irving, MVP: +4000

Cameron Thomas, Rookie of the Year: +4500

Kevin Durant, scoring leader: +3000

Kyrie Irving, scoring leader: +4500

James Harden, scoring leader: +6000

James Harden, assists leader: -120

