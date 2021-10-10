Best DFS lineup strategy for Bills-Chiefs on Sunday night

The game of the week is on Sunday Night Football for the whole of football fandom to see. The Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in what could once again be a preview of the AFC Championship game. The Chiefs have gotten off to a slow start, but there’s little doubt that Patrick Mahomes is still Patrick Mahomes and he is going to win a lot of games for this team and the same can be said the the Bills’ Josh Allen.

This game has the highest over/under of the week at 56 total points. That means there should be plenty of fantasy points, but in the case of Showdowns, we need to know exactly who will get those points. There is a very good chance for rain in this game, which probably won’t slow the teams down much, but it is worth taking into consideration.

Captain’s Chair

Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills

Diggs just has the one touchdown on the year, but if this game hits the point total, he’s likely to have his second or third Sunday night. The Chiefs defense has been their downfall so far this season, and Diggs is the no-doubt No. 1 receiver. He’ll get double-digit targets and will make life tough on the Chiefs’ weak secondary.

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

The Bills pass defense is one of the best in the league, but they’ll likely concentrate on keeping Tyreek Hill from beating them for big plays, giving Kelce more looks. Even in good coverage, Kelce and Mahomes are a duo that is nearly impossible to stop.

Value Plays

Devin Singletary, RB, Bills — $5,200

I prefer Zack Moss here if the prices were the same, but Moss is at $6,600 to roster and these two are still splitting work fairly evenly. Moss has the touchdown upside of the two, but he will also be a more popular play. To possibly give yourself an edge in tournaments, Singletary makes for a useful pick and should safely get his 10-15 touches.

Josh Gordon, WR, Chiefs — $1,800

All of the Goron reports out of Kansas City have been great, which doesn’t mean much, but he is going to be active for this game. That’s a fairly quick turnaround, so I expect they’ve liked what they’ve seen out of Gordon. We can’t expect him to start or see big usage, but at his low cost to roster and the lack of consistent play behind Hill and Kelce, a touchdown out of Gordon isn’t at all far fetched.