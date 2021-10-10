Zach Wilson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets head across the Atlantic with a win in their bag. New York defeated the Titans 27-24 in overtime after Tennessee missed what would’ve been a game-tying field goal. The Jets will face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5, meaning quarterback Zach Wilson gets a favorable matchup to try to take his game to the next level.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Zach Wilson

Wilson has been solid against subpar defenses and poor against good ones, which is expected from a rookie quarterback without much help at the skill spots. In New York’s games against the Panthers and Titans, Wilson had two touchdowns and one interception in both contests. That’s more along the lines of what should be expected against the Falcons.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Wilson enters streaming territory based on his matchup alone. However, there’s a good chance he underwhelms in London. If managers are truly desperate for options off the waiver wire, Wilson’s matchup is worth going after. There are several other streaming quarterbacks who are more proven than Wilson, and managers should look to add them before taking a flier on the Jets rookie.