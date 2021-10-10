 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michael Carter start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Michael Carter ahead of the Jets Week 5 matchup against the Falcons.

By Chinmay Vaidya
The New York Jets hope to put a win streak together when they play the Atlanta Falcons across the pond as part of the NFL’s London series. After holding on for an overtime win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, the Jets will hope to be more successful against a struggling Falcons unit.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Michael Carter

Carter was expected to be a contender for the lead job in New York, but the fourth-round pick has been on and off for four weeks. His 13 carries against the Titans were not anything to be amazed by, and his touchdown run ultimately turned a poor fantasy outing into a passable one. He’s getting decent volume after a Week 1 dud but this is still an offense centered around QB Zach Wilson.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Falcons have a truly awful defense, and that usually means starting their opponents without questions. The Jets have also been incredibly inconsistent offensively, especially in the run game. Carter can get by as a flex play in deeper leagues or leagues with multiple flex spots, but he’s a fringe starter at best in Week 5. Fantasy managers should probably look elsewhere before investing in Carter, even with an enticing matchup.

