Ty Johnson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

New York Jets running back Ty Johnson had a miserable day on the ground in their 27-24 overtime victory over the Titans on Sunday. He only got a few carries and has been outpaced by rookie Michael Carter in terms of rushing yards.

The Jets will cross the pond to play the Atlanta Falcons in London this Sunday. Will an international trip do wonders for Johnson?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Ty Johnson

Johnson accumulated just one yard off three carries in Sunday’s victory and also caught two passes for 12 yards. He has just 22 carries for 83 yards through four games but has edged out the aforementioned Carter in number of snaps this season. We’ll see if that translates to better numbers moving forward.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Falcons have been below average in stopping the run, yielding 4.5 yards per rush on the ground through four games this season. Still, Johnson is a “show me” fantasy prospect and he’s a solid sit until proven otherwise.