Jamison Crowder start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder returned from a groin injury to make his season debut last Sunday, making an impact to help the team notch their first win of the season in a 27-24 overtime victory over the Titans.

Crowder will now cross the pond with his teammates this Sunday as the Jets will square up with the Atlanta Falcons in London. What does that mean for his fantasy prospects?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Jamison Crowder

Crowder hauled in seven of nine targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the victory last Sunday afternoon. The veteran took in 62% of the offensive snaps for the Jets, so he was used heavily even after returning from injury. Let’s see if they’ll up his usage overseas.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Falcons defense has already given up a league-worst 11 passing touchdowns through four games to coincide with the 1,056 yards they’ve already ceded. That presents an opportunity for Crowder to have himself a day, even with top receiver Corey Davis in his way. Start him.