Corey Davis start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets are in the rare position of trying to start a win streak when they face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5. One of the players to watch in this matchup will be wide receiver Corey Davis, who is coming off a big performance against his former team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Corey Davis

The Jets brought Davis on during free agency for a price tag slightly north of $12 million per season. It’s paid off so far. The young receiver has 257 yards and three touchdowns in four weeks. More importantly, he has emerged as the top weapon for Zach Wilson and has some chemistry with the rookie quarterback. That duo can be a strong fantasy pairing in the years to come.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Davis is absolutely in flex territory for a matchup against the Falcons, who have one of the worst defenses in the league. He can also be slotted in a receiver spot for teams with no flex room. Davis is going to see plenty of opportunities and should keep up his hot play. Wilson is going to air the ball out in this one and Davis should be on the receiving end. There’s a chance the Falcons put up a lot of points here as well, which only helps Davis’ cause.