Matt Ryan start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons hope to find better luck this season across the pond when they play the New York Jets in Week 5 as part of the NFL’s London series. The Falcons are coming off a tough loss to the Washington Football Team but have to be pleased with the way Matt Ryan is playing at quarterback.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Matt Ryan

Ryan is coming off a four-touchdown performance against Washington and should continue to have success against a struggling Jets team. The Falcons are looking to be more consistent under Arthur Smith and it starts offensively with Ryan. The issue is weapons. Cordarrelle Patterson has has a resurgence in ATL. Outside of him, there’s not much there. Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage are both sidelined and rookie TE Kyle Pitts has been inconsistent.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Given the matchup, Ryan is a high-end streaming option this week and should be in fantasy lineups without a slam-dunk quarterback option. The Falcons usually get in passing situations quickly with their defense struggling, so Ryan is going to have plenty of volume. If you need an injury replacement at QB or your starter is in a tough matchup, you could do worse than starting Ryan.