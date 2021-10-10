Mike Davis start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets kick off this year’s NFL London series when they meet in Week 5 across the Atlantic. Both teams are going through rebuilding seasons under first-year head coaches and hope to grab their second win of the season overseas.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Mike Davis

Davis was supposedly going to be a volume running back this season with the Falcons, leading to him being widely picked in fantasy leagues. Given Davis’ production with the Panthers last season on a lot of touches, that thinking was acceptable. However, it hasn’t gone well for Davis so far. He’s been highly inefficient with decent volume and has failed to find the endzone on the ground.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Cordarrelle Patterson coming off a big day and likely to be more involved in the offense, Davis should be left on the bench against the Jets. The matchup may be favorable but the usage for Davis hasn’t been productive enough to justify playing him over other running back options.