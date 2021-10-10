Cordarrelle Patterson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons head to London in Week 5 as part of the NFL’s international slate and will take on the New York Jets. The Falcons are coming off a close loss to Washington in Week 4, but hope to have their offense clicking again overseas.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Patterson was a hot waiver pickup in the past few weeks and rewarded managers who put him in the starting lineup with three receiving touchdowns. The versatile playmaker did not have a huge impact on the ground but the Falcons are more of a passing team this season. Patterson has now popped in two contests this season, although his value still skews towards getting in the endzone.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There’s no way any manager can justify sitting Patterson after the performance he had. The receiver has gotten at least six carries in every game this season, showing he’s involved in the running game no matter what the situation. He’s also gotten at least six targets in the last three games. The opportunities are there. Patterson would be averaging 8.9 points per game in non-PPR formats if he never found the endzone. That’s flex territory in most leagues.