Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons hope to reverse their fortunes with an overseas battle in Week 5 against the New York Jets, who are coming off their first win of the season. Both teams are operating under first-year head coaches and will hope their prized rookies can shine in front of the London crowd.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TEs Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst

Atlanta’s first-round pick has not had a splashy performance yet. Pitts has been generating yards as a receiver but he has not found the endzone yet and doesn’t carry the high volume many expected when the Falcons drafted him. Hurst has been a non-factor so far this season in fantasy circles and likely won’t have a major impact in this game from that standpoint.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Pitts is giving managers consistent production even though it’s been underwhelming, so he’s good to play against a favorable opponent. Given how inconsistent the tight end position is outside of the top two or three players, Pitts represents a solid floor and touchdowns should follow. Hurst is likely not going to be a factor in this game and should be left on the bench in fantasy leagues.