CJ Uzomah start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The NFL’s Week 5 Sunday slate features a matchup between the 3-1 Bengals and the 3-1 Packers. Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow will be the center of attention, but can CJ Uzomah steal the show for a second straight game?

Note — WR Tee Higgins is expected to return in Week 5 vs. the Packers. He will cut into some of Uzomah’s targets.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE CJ Uzomah

Uzomah had arguably the best game of his career when he caught five passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals’ 24-21 win against Jacksonville in Week 4. Uzomah hasn’t ever consistently been that guy, but as the team’s definite TE1 for the first time in his career, he’s been the target hog at the position and is someone that Joe Burrow trusts in big moments. The Bengals could have a full deck of pass-catchers this week as Tee Higgins potentially returns from injury, making Uzomah’s target share tough to predict in Week 5.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you don’t have a tight end locked in on your fantasy roster, Uzomah is a great option for streaming the position. However, he’s not yet a guy that should be penciled into a starting spot.