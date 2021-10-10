Terrace Marshall Jr. start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers dropped their first game of the season with a 36-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Sam Darnold threw for over 300 yards for his third straight game, but the Panthers ultimately couldn’t get the job done, their record dropping to 3-1. They’ll take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Terrace Marshall Jr. only saw three targets from Darnold against the Cowboys, and he only caught one for two total yards. It’s easily his season-low, and any fantasy managers who had him in their starting lineup were definitely disappointed. Even though he played over 70 percent of snaps — his biggest share of the season — he was largely ignored by Darnold who opted to send most of the passes to DJ Moore and Robby Anderson, who combined for 23 targets total.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Marshall in Week 5 against the Eagles. It’s clear that the two main wideouts for Darnold will be Moore and Anderson, so with Marshall not seeing much action to be relevant in fantasy, he probably shouldn’t be in fantasy starting lineups.