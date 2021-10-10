Robert Tonyan start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers are flying after a Week 1 dud and will look to keep their winning streak going against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5. The Bengals are winners of three straight themselves, making this an intriguing matchup. The Packers are without wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, meaning there are additional targets to go around offensively.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers TE Robert Tonyan

Tonyan was a trendy pick in fantasy football with 11 touchdowns last season. Even though many expected his scoring total to regress, Packers coaches were saying the tight end was becoming a better overall player and has yet to hit his ceiling. Through four games, it’s clear Tonyan is not involved in the Green Bay offense and only delivers value when he finds the endzone.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The tight end position is always tough but Tonyan is one to stay away from. After corralling 11 scores last season, he’s still relegated to the same role in Green Bay’s offense and doesn’t get many targets. Tight ends have never really had success with the Packers, outside of a few seasons. Fantasy managers should look for alternative options on the waiver wire moving forward and avoid the frustration of watching Tonyan snag a few passes for a few yards every week.