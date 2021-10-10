Jalen Hurts start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts turned in one of his best performances this season against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday. The dual-threat signal caller will look to build off that performance against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

The second-year quarterback bounced back in Week 4 against the Chiefs after he and the rest of the offense struggled in primetime in Week 3. Hurts completed 32-of-48 passes for 387 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also added 47 rushing yard, which pushed him way over the 400 yards of total offense threshold.

The former second-round pick also scored 28.18 fantasy points, making it the fourth consecutive game he has gone over 20 points. Hurts will look to continue his 20-point streak against a Panthers’ defense that can bring the heat. The Panthers are second in the NFL with 14 sacks and lead the NFL in blitzes per drop back at 41.7%. Furthermore, they are allowing 16.5 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hurts is once again a must-start, despite going up against one of the more aggressive defenses in the Panthers.