Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

It was another down week for Philadelphia Eagles starting running back Miles Sanders, who had less than 10 carries for the second consecutive game. He will look to get back on track against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Sanders had more carries in Week 4 (7) against the Chiefs than he did in Week 3 (2), but it only amounted to 13 yards. The former Penn State standout hasn’t play come close to what he did in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, which has left made fantasy managers iffy on if he should be a RB1 going forward.

Sanders’ yards per carry average was 1.86, which was his lowest since 2019 (rookie season), where he had 15 yards on nine carries (1.67) against the New York Jets. However, the young running back did make an impact in the passing game with three receptions (three targets) for 34 yards.

It’s hard to trust Sanders, let alone the Eagles’ running game based on what we’ve seen throughout the first four weeks of the season. Philly was going against one of the weaker run defenses and couldn’t get Sanders going. Now he’ll be going up against the Panthers, who are only allowing 95 rushing yards per game (10th in the NFL).

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I’d be hesitant to start Sanders as a RB1, especially if you have better options. As of right now, he’s an RB2 in fantasy football heading into Week 5.