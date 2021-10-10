Kenny Gainwell start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The rookie running back out of Memphis flashed again in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Gainwell has found his role in the team’s offense and could provide some value for fantasy managers in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Kenny Gainwell

Kenny Gainwell had his best game to date as a pro in last Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. Gainwell had 31 yards on three carries and a touchdown, along with six receptions (eight targets) for 58 yards. The 5-foot-9 running back has nestled into his role as this team’s Nyheim Hines and is starting to pay dividends for fantasy managers.

Through four weeks, Gainwell already has two double-digit fantasy performances as he scored 14.90 fantasy points against Kansas City. The rookie is a mismatch in the passing game and can create explosive plays. That being said, Gainwell and Co. might have some trouble against the Panthers on Sunday. Carolina’s defense has only allowed one rushing touchdown and 10.5 fantasy points per game to running backs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It wouldn’t be a bad idea to start Gainwell as he’s having more success than Miles Sanders. The rookie running back would be better suited as a FLEX play for Week 5.